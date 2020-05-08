Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$13.75

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUG. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

TSE LUG traded up C$0.25 on Friday, hitting C$12.01. 507,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.21. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -22.23. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.49.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total transaction of C$787,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,214,247.50.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

