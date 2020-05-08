LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,132 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 767.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,856,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,418. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.05.

