LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,273 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.04. 1,274,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,164. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average of $106.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.