LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 869 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 1.7% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 69,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,968 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 42,251 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.83. 1,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,180. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32.

