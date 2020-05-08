LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.58. 155,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,076. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.