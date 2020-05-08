LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 56,120 Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at $24,884,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Polarityte by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Polarityte by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Shares of PTE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. 971,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,469. Polarityte Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.15. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,636.46% and a negative return on equity of 169.50%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

