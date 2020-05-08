LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $11.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,631 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,312,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.21. 9,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average is $108.78. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.10.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

