LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,385 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $105.59. 127,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.