LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,588. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

