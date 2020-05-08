LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.67. 6,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.45 and a 200-day moving average of $175.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $115.36 and a 52 week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

