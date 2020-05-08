LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 298 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 357.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 127,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 99,751 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after purchasing an additional 160,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,659 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88.

