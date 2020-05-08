LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,613 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.91. 12,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.01. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.46 and a 52 week high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

