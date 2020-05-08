LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,123,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 122,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $88.54. 5,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,476. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.