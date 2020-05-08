LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of LYFT from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. LYFT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Shares of LYFT traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,393,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684,593. LYFT has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LYFT will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $25,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $879,996 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in LYFT by 723.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in LYFT by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

