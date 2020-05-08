LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $72.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of LYFT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $85.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LYFT from $54.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $5.66 on Thursday, hitting $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,393,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LYFT has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.72.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LYFT will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $87,290.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $879,996.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in LYFT by 723.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in LYFT in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in LYFT by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in LYFT by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

