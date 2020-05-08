LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Wedbush

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LYFT from $54.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of LYFT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of LYFT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Shares of LYFT traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,393,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684,593. LYFT has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. On average, analysts expect that LYFT will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $25,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $879,996.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LYFT by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,836,390,000 after buying an additional 25,416,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LYFT during the fourth quarter worth $166,444,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LYFT by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after buying an additional 1,620,112 shares in the last quarter. Mayfield XIII Management UGP Ltd. a Cayman Islands Exempted Co. acquired a new stake in LYFT during the fourth quarter worth $53,194,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LYFT by 600.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after buying an additional 937,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

