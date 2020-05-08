Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 115.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $26.33. 464,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,844. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.46. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Main Street Capital news, COO Jesse E. Morris bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $49,907.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,892.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. French bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,575.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, National Securities downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.