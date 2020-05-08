Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $665.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MNK traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,331,835. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $260.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNK shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.