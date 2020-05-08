Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Trading 6% Higher

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.95 and last traded at $85.98, 4,032,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,188,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.11.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.19.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.64.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
