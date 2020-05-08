Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Trading 6% Higher

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.95 and last traded at $85.98, 4,032,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,188,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

