Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

MLM stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.69. 501,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.17.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

