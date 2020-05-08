MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MARUY traded down $4.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99. MARUBENI CORP/ADR has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter. MARUBENI CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.27%.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

