Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC reduced its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,015 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 889.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,742,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,035. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

