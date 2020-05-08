Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 180.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $278.47. 4,370,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,386,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.79. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Stephens upped their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $12,644,046.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

