Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 138.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591,434 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 923,803 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Matador Resources worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 554,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 53,078 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 4,893,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,794,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. Matador Resources Co has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Van H. Singleton II purchased 20,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

