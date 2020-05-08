Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 208.35% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,333,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

