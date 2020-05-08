Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC lowered its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,606. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

