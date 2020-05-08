Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Receives $115.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

MDT stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,642,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,316,000 after purchasing an additional 202,256 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,074,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

