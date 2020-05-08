Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after acquiring an additional 383,843 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,277,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

