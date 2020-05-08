Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MEGGF remained flat at $$3.55 on Thursday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

