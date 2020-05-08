Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Lessened by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Mercadolibre makes up approximately 2.5% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 26.8% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth approximately $9,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded up $12.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $784.52. 629,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,615. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $798.10.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.38.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.