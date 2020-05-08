Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $12.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $784.52. The stock had a trading volume of 552,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,989. The business’s 50 day moving average is $535.12 and its 200-day moving average is $586.65. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $777.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.01 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Mercadolibre from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $735.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.38.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

