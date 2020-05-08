Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,513,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,087 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.6% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $193,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 36,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $75.60. 12,023,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,981,042. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.