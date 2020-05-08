Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Trading Up 6.3%

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) shares were up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.39, approximately 989,091 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,754,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.05 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Patrick Mccreery acquired 1,500 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $32,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,690.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Berg bought 10,000 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $309,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,670.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,822. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,998,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meredith in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,328,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meredith by 184.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 242,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Meredith by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 205,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meredith by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 781,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

