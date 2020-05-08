Metal Trading Down 3.7% This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, Metal has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Metal has a total market cap of $19.69 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.31 or 0.02140885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00172844 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067108 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038428 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Huobi, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Tidex, OKEx, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

