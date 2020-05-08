Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $19.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Methanex from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. 1,529,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,149. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Methanex has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $50.32.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 10,530.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

