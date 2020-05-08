MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59, 15,735,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 24,376,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $720.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 49.08%.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,693,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 350,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 277,219 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 466,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 246,273 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

