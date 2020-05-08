MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $14.93, approximately 26,139,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 20,100,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 78.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

