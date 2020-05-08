Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $85.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,934,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,864. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.98. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.52.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.