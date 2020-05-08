Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.194-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.25-1.45 EPS.
MCHP traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,934,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.52.
In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.
