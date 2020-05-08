Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.194-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.25-1.45 EPS.

MCHP traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,934,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.52.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.