Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) is EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,681,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 514,180 shares during the quarter. Middleby makes up about 4.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 10.27% of Middleby worth $323,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Middleby by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 1,136.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

MIDD traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.23. 2,659,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

