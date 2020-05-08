Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Up 8%

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares were up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.23, approximately 2,659,290 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,033,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $139,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,407.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,953.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Middleby by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

