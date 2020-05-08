Midland States Bancorp Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.268 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Midland States Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 74.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Midland States Bancorp stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 206,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,224. The company has a market capitalization of $346.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.15. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $85,656.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $248,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

