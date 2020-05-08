Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

MLR stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. 5,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,035. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $324.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

