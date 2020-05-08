Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading Up 8%

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) was up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.57, approximately 443,324 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 363,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

NERV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $373.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 60,879 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 335,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

