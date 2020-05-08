Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading Up 8%

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) was up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.57, approximately 443,324 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 363,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.
NERV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $373.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 60,879 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 335,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NERV)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
