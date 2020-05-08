MKM Partners Cuts Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target to $26.00

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.53. 7,389,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,388. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Discovery Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,215,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 234,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,087,000 after purchasing an additional 618,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

