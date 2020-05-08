Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 609 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mantech International in the 4th quarter worth $33,337,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 144.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 253,671 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the first quarter worth about $16,290,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Mantech International by 5,316.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mantech International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Mantech International in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.56. 16,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,581. Mantech International Corp has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Mantech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

