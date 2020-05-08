Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 153,485 Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 153,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Lattice Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $151,145.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $670,416.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,836 shares of company stock worth $2,055,975. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,492. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

