Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 34.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 86.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $227,213.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,222.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

UFPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

UFP Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.21. 1,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,995. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $317.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.61.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

