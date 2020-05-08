Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 2,470 Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,410 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Bancshares by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Bancshares by 10.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,175,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

FBMS traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. First Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $377.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.39 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 24.05%. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBMS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

