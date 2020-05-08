Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 41,988 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,988 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 13,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,149. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.35.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, Director Frank W. Baier purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,385.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Thompson acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $25,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

